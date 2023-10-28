The Baylor Bears (3-4) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5 for the game.

Iowa State is averaging 23 points per game on offense, which ranks them 101st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 34th, surrendering 20 points per contest. In terms of total offense, Baylor ranks 59th in the FBS (400.3 total yards per game) and 98th on defense (398.4 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Baylor vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Baylor Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bears are gaining 394.3 yards per game (-44-worst in college football) and allowing 428.3 (22nd-worst), ranking them among the poorest teams in both categories.

The Bears are 23rd-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27.3 per game) and -87-worst in points allowed (34.3).

Baylor is 21st-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (311 per game), and 84th in passing yards conceded (192).

The Bears are -107-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (83.3), and -113-worst in rushing yards conceded (236.3).

In their past three games, the Bears have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Baylor has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Baylor games have hit the over in three out of six opportunities (50%).

Baylor has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Baylor has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Bet on Baylor to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,236 yards (176.6 ypg) while completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season.

Dominic Richardson has rushed for 255 yards on 63 carries so far this year.

Richard Reese has run for 241 yards across 52 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's 453 receiving yards (64.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 41 targets with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has totaled 365 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) on 20 receptions.

Drake Dabney's 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

TJ Franklin paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 21 tackles.

Matt Jones, Baylor's top tackler, has 47 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks this year.

Caden Jenkins has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.