Baylor vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A matchup of Big 12 teams features the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) squaring off against the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Baylor matchup in this article.
Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Baylor vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-3)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Baylor vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Baylor has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Iowa State has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
