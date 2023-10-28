The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Iowa State ranks 101st in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 34th in scoring defense (20 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Baylor ranks 59th in the FBS (400.3 total yards per game) and 99th on defense (398.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Baylor Iowa State 400.3 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.9 (116th) 398.4 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (25th) 115.6 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (107th) 284.7 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.6 (88th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 1,236 yards on 89-of-145 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 255 yards, or 36.4 per game.

Richard Reese has run for 241 yards across 52 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin leads his squad with 453 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has put up a 365-yard season so far. He's caught 20 passes on 46 targets.

Drake Dabney's 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recorded 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) on 123-of-205 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 75 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Eli Sanders, has carried the ball 59 times for 263 yards (37.6 per game), scoring two times.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 61 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game).

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 308 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Daniel Jackson's 11 catches have yielded 173 yards and two touchdowns.

