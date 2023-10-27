High school football competition in Wilbarger County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hockley County
  • Montgomery County
  • Palo Pinto County
  • Milam County
  • Robertson County
  • Nolan County
  • Taylor County
  • Jim Wells County
  • Eastland County
  • Fannin County

    • Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Jim Ned High School at Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School at Spur High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Spur, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.