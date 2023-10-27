Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Waxahachie High School vs. Lake Ridge High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
We have an exciting high school clash -- Lake Ridge High School vs. Waxahachie High School -- in Mansfield, TX on Friday, October 27, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waxahachie vs. Lake Ridge Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Mansfield High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northwest, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keller High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corsicana High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School - Arlington at Arlington Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crowley High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethesda Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Ellison High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
