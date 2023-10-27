Trenton High School hosts Tioga High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Tioga vs. Trenton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Trenton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fannin County Games This Week

Bonham High School at Winnsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Winnsboro, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Honey Grove High School at Wolfe City

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Wolfe City, TX
  • Conference: 2A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Hill High School at Savoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Savoy, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Whitesboro High School at Paradise High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Paradise, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

