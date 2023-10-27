The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Last season, Oklahoma City had a 25-16 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers finished 20th.

The Thunder put up an average of 117.5 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Oklahoma City went 36-30 last season when it scored more than 106.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Thunder scored 120.8 points per game last season, 6.7 more than they averaged on the road (114.1).

At home, the Thunder allowed 115.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 117.1.

The Thunder drained more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries