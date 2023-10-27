The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 54 of 82 games last season.
  • The average total for Thunder games last season was 233.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Thunder put together a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.
  • Oklahoma City won 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Thunder had a record of 16-20, a 44.4% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for Oklahoma City.

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Thunder had better results on the road (24-17-0) than at home (23-17-0).
  • In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Oklahoma City's games finished above the over/under at home (63.4%, 26 of 41) compared to away (46.3%, 19 of 41).
  • The Thunder's 117.5 points per game were 10.6 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • Oklahoma City put together a 42-23 ATS record and were 36-30 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Cavaliers
117.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
42-23
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 17-10
36-30
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-7
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
25-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 40-25
24-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-17

