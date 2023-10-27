Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|227.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 54 of 82 games last season.
- The average total for Thunder games last season was 233.9 points, 6.4 more than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder put together a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.
- Oklahoma City won 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Thunder had a record of 16-20, a 44.4% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for Oklahoma City.
Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Thunder had better results on the road (24-17-0) than at home (23-17-0).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Oklahoma City's games finished above the over/under at home (63.4%, 26 of 41) compared to away (46.3%, 19 of 41).
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game were 10.6 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.
- Oklahoma City put together a 42-23 ATS record and were 36-30 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Thunder
|Cavaliers
|117.5
|112.3
|5
|25
|42-23
|17-10
|36-30
|20-7
|116.4
|106.9
|19
|1
|25-8
|40-25
|24-9
|48-17
