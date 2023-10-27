Thunder vs. Cavaliers October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Cavaliers (-2.5)
- Total: 226.5
- TV: BSOH, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last year, shooting 51.0% from the floor.
- Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made 3-pointers.
- Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- Isaiah Joe put up 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell collected 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in league).
- Evan Mobley put up 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in league).
- Darius Garland's stats last season included 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.
- Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He sank 43.1% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Last season, Max Strus posted 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He sank 41.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cavaliers
|Thunder
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|117.5
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.4
|48.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
