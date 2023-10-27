Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Cavaliers matchup.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSOK
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|227.5
|-165
|+135
Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Thunder Prediction
|How to Watch Cavaliers vs Thunder
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) last season while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in the NBA). They had a +441 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season (scoring 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA) and had a +89 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams racked up a combined 229.8 points per game last season, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams surrendered a combined 223.3 points per game last year, 4.2 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
- Cleveland covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 record against the spread last year.
Thunder Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|28.5
|-125
|31.0
|Josh Giddey
|16.5
|-105
|16.0
|Jalen Williams
|14.5
|-120
|16.0
|Chet Holmgren
|11.5
|-115
|11.0
|Luguentz Dort
|10.5
|-115
|8.0
Thunder and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+6600
|+2500
|-
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+900
|-
