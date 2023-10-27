We have 2023 high school football action in Terry County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Motley County
  • Upton County
  • Foard County
  • Matagorda County
  • Reeves County
  • Harris County
  • Brazoria County
  • Shackelford County
  • Atascosa County
  • Bosque County

    • Terry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Whiteface High School at Meadow High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Meadow, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.