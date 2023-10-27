Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Cavaliers - October 27
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
- Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-115)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)
- Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)
Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.
- The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.
- Giving up an average of 23.0 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last season, giving up 11.3 makes per game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/27/2023
|35
|35
|5
|8
|1
|1
|2
|12/10/2022
|31
|23
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
