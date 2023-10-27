Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 124-104 win against the Bulls.

In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

  • Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-115)
  • Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)
  • Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.
  • The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.
  • Giving up an average of 23.0 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.
  • In terms of three-point defense, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last season, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
1/27/2023 35 35 5 8 1 1 2
12/10/2022 31 23 2 3 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.