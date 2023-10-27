On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, White Oak High School will host Sabine High School in a clash between 3A - District 15 teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sabine vs. White Oak Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: White Oak, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gregg County Games This Week

Rockwall High School at Christian Heritage Classical School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.