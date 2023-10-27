Faith Academy Of Marble Falls will host Round Rock Christian Academy on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Round Rock Chr. vs. Faith Academy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Milano High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thrall, TX

Thrall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School