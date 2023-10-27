We have an exciting high school game in Plains, TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Plains High School hosting Ropes High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ropes vs. Plains Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Plains, TX

Plains, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hockley County Games This Week

Smyer High School at Seagraves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Seagraves, TX

Seagraves, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anton High School at Petersburg High School