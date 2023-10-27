Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Rockdale High School vs. Academy High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Academy High School will host Rockdale High School in 3A - District 19 play on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockdale vs. Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Little River, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellison High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schulenburg High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Milam County Games This Week
Milano High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Granger, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.