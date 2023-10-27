The World Series begins on Friday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Action begins at 8:03 PM ET at Globe Life Field, and can be watched on FOX. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound first for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi will look to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

