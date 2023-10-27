Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Penelope High School vs. Abbott High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Abbott High School will host Penelope High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penelope vs. Abbott Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Abbott, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Gholson High School at Aquilla High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.