Texas High School Football: How to Stream the New Diana High School vs. Elysian Fields High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have an exciting high school game -- Elysian Fields High School vs. New Diana High School -- in Marshall, TX on Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
New Diana vs. Elysian Fields Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Marshall, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Harrison County Games This Week
Daingerfield High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Upshur County Games This Week
Union Hill High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
