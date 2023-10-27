Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Morton High School vs. New Home High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM CT, New Home High School will meet Morton High School in New Home, TX.
Morton vs. New Home Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Home, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cochran County Games This Week
Whiteface High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
