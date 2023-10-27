Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in McLennan County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27

7:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Aquilla, TX

Aquilla, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School