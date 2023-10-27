Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in McLennan County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sheldon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Connally High School at Waco University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Aquilla, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Troy High School at Lorena High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lorena, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

