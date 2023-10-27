Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series..
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.4% of his games this year (126 of 174), with more than one hit 56 times (32.2%).
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 69 games this season (39.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (12.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (17-9) to the mound for his 35th start of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
