Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lee County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
