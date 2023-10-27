Josh Jung vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, Josh Jung (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the World Series.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .266.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 92 of 134 games this season, with multiple hits 40 times.
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven in a run in 45 games this year (33.6%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 134 games this year, and more than once 25 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season. He is 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
