Josh Giddey plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Giddey, in his last game (October 25 win against the Bulls), put up 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Giddey's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Over 5.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+200)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 106.9 points per game last season made the Cavaliers the best squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per game last season, second in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers conceded 23 per game last year, ranking them first in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Cavaliers were ranked second in the league last year, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 28 15 6 3 0 0 0 12/10/2022 38 17 13 6 1 1 1

