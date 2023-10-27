Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Irvin High School vs. San Elizario High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM MT, San Elizario High School will face Irvin High School in San Elizario, TX.
Irvin vs. San Elizario Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Downey, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
