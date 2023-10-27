Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Henderson County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Robertson County
  • Donley County
  • Jasper County
  • Matagorda County
  • Trinity County
  • Winkler County
  • Motley County
  • Dickens County
  • Bell County
  • Smith County

    • Henderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Athens High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Athens, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.