Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Haskell County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Electra High School at Haskell High School