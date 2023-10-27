Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hardin High School vs. East Chambers High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
East Chambers High School will host Hardin High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.
Hardin vs. East Chambers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Chambers County Games This Week
Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Liberty County Games This Week
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarkington High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Buna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
