East Chambers High School will host Hardin High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hardin vs. East Chambers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chambers County Games This Week

Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX Conference: 5A - District 21

5A - District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Liberty County Games This Week

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dayton, TX

Dayton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarkington High School at Buna High School