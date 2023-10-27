Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hamlin Collegiate High School vs. Albany High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
There is a clash between 2A - District 10 teams in Albany, TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Albany High School hosting Hamlin Collegiate High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamlin vs. Albany Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Albany, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fisher County Games This Week
Rotan High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Roby, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.