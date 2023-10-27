Looking for how to stream high school football games in Grayson County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Tioga High School at Trenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Trenton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whitesboro High School at Paradise High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Paradise, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

