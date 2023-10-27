There is a matchup between 5A - District 2 teams in Dallas, TX on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Bishop Dunne Catholic School hosting Grace Community School.

Grace Community vs. Bishop Dunne Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman Smith High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Coppell, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Irving High School at Pearce High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Molina High School at Sunset High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Celina, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carter High School at North Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup High School at Winona High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Winona, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Athens High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

