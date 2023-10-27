Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Fisher County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    Hamlin Collegiate High School at Albany High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Albany, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rotan High School at Roby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Roby, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

