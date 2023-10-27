Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Ellison High School vs. Midlothian High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Midlothian High School will face Ellison High School in Midlothian, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ellison vs. Midlothian Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Ellis County Games This Week
Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belton High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schulenburg High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lexington, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockdale High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
