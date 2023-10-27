Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Coleman High School vs. De Leon High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have an intriguing high school matchup -- De Leon High School vs. Coleman High School -- in De Leon, TX on Friday, October 27, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Coleman vs. De Leon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: De Leon, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Comanche County Games This Week
Gustine High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanket High School at Sidney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sidney, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Coleman County Games This Week
Santa Anna High School at Evant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Evant, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
