Chapel Hill High School - Tyler is on the road versus Athens High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chapel Hill vs. Athens Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Athens, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troup High School at Winona High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Winona, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.