How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allowed to opponents.
- Boston went 33-3 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 27th.
- Last year, the Celtics scored 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allowed.
- Boston had a 49-12 record last season when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Celtics gave up to their opponents (46.3%).
- Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Celtics finished 20th.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.
- Miami went 26-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics scored 120.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- Boston ceded 110.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.4 away from home.
- In home games, the Celtics drained 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Heat averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5).
- At home, the Heat allowed 110.2 points per game last season, 0.9 more than they allowed on the road (109.3).
- Beyond the arc, the Heat had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But they sunk the same number of trifectas at home as away (12 per game).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Foot
|Jaime Jaquez
|Questionable
|Groin
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Knee
