The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSOK

BSOH and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 120 - Cavaliers 108

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 4.5)

Thunder (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-11.7)

Thunder (-11.7) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder had a top-five offense last year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, they ranked 19th with 116.4 points allowed per contest.

Oklahoma City ranked worst in the NBA with 46.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 43.7 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league).

Last year the Thunder ranked 21st in the league in assists, delivering 24.4 per game.

Oklahoma City ranked best in the NBA by forcing 16.2 turnovers per game. It ranked sixth in the league by committing 12.5 turnovers per contest.

With 12.1 treys per game, the Thunder ranked 15th in the NBA. They sported a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 17th in the league.

