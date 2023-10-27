We have an intriguing high school matchup in Florence, TX on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Florence High School hosting Buffalo High School.

Buffalo vs. Florence Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Milano High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thrall, TX

Thrall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jarrell, TX

Jarrell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Leon County Games This Week

Apple Springs High School at Oakwood High School