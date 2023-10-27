Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school football competition in Bosque County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Morgan High School at Kopperl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Kopperl, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.