On Friday, October 27, Lehman High School will host Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boerne-Samuel vs. Lehman Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Shelton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hays High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Spring Branch, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.