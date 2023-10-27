Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Birdville High School vs. Bryan Adams High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT, Bryan Adams High School will meet Birdville High School in Dallas, TX.
Birdville vs. Bryan Adams Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Mansfield High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Smith High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Keller Central High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northwest, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Worth Christian School at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Keller High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corsicana High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School - Arlington at Arlington Independent School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crowley High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethesda Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
