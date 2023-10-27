Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Atascosa County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Gray County
  • Palo Pinto County
  • Kendall County
  • Winkler County
  • Upton County
  • Lee County
  • Comanche County
  • McLennan County
  • El Paso County
  • Brazoria County

    • Atascosa County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Charlotte High School at Brackett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Brackettville, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.