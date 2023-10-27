On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Oakwood High School will host Apple Springs High School in a clash between 1A - teams.

Apple Springs vs. Oakwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Oakwood, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Leon County Games This Week

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Florence, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Trinity County Games This Week

Corrigan-Camden High School at Groveton JrSr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Groveton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

