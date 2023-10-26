When the Dallas Stars take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Thomas Harley find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Harley scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Harley has zero points on the power play.

Harley averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

