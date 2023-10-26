On Thursday, October 26, Pflugerville High School will host Rouse High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Rouse vs. Pflugerville Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Manor High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson High School at Akins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lago Vista High School at Wimberley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Austin at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jarrell, TX

Jarrell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Milano High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thrall, TX

Thrall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School