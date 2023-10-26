Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Newman Smith High School vs. W T White High School Game - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
In 5A - District 11 play on Thursday, October 26, W T White High School will host Newman Smith High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Newman Smith vs. W T White Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Mansfield High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at Sunset High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Coppell, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
