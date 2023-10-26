When the Dallas Stars face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Miro Heiskanen light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Heiskanen averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.