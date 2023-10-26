In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer slate today, Utah Tech and Seattle U hit the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch SIUE vs Lindenwood

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Liberty vs Houston Christian

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Seattle U vs Utah Tech

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Washington vs UCLA

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!