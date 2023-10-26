On Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 PM CT, Katy Jordan High School plays away from home against Tompkins High School.

JHS vs. Tompkins Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Cypress Woods High School at Cypress Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26

6:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX Conference: 6A - District 16

6A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Northbrook High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26

6:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball Memorial High School at Klein Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

MacArthur High School - Houston at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Baytown, TX

Baytown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Morton Ranch High School at Mayde Creek High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 26

7:15 PM CT on October 26 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at Paetow High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury Christian School at Allen Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeland High School at Cypress Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Collins High School at Tomball High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alief Taylor High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northland Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Second Baptist School at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Pearland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Waller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dayton, TX

Dayton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Stratford High School - Houston

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood High School at Humble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at Seven Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27

7:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Woods High School at Cypress Creek High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 28

12:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Langham Creek High School at Cypress Ranch High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosby High School at La Porte High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28

2:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28

6:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28

6:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28

7:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

Game Time: 7:03 PM CT on October 26

7:03 PM CT on October 26 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Bay City, TX

Bay City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Kempner High School